Tight security during counting at Hunsur
News

Tight security during counting at Hunsur

December 9, 2019

Hunsur: Tight Police security was provided around D. Devaraj Urs Government First Grade College here where counting of votes was taken up this morning.

Counting began at 8 am at 14 tables in the counting centre with four poll personnel attached to every table. The authorities had provided an exclusive seating arrangement for poll agents of all candidates.

Carrying of mobile phones to the counting centre was prohibited and all the poll personnel were required to carry their identity cards and deposit their cell phones at the designated spot. Media persons covering the counting were provided a separate seating facility.

The taluk administration had procured two mobile toilets from Mysuru City Corporation (MCC)which were stationed near the centre. 

The taluk administration had enforced prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Cr.PC as a security measure. 

Also the district administration has declared a dry day in the limits of the Constituency and in 5 km radius outside the Constituency till midnight today.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching