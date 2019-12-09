Tight security during counting at Hunsur

December 9, 2019

Hunsur: Tight Police security was provided around D. Devaraj Urs Government First Grade College here where counting of votes was taken up this morning.

Counting began at 8 am at 14 tables in the counting centre with four poll personnel attached to every table. The authorities had provided an exclusive seating arrangement for poll agents of all candidates.

Carrying of mobile phones to the counting centre was prohibited and all the poll personnel were required to carry their identity cards and deposit their cell phones at the designated spot. Media persons covering the counting were provided a separate seating facility.

The taluk administration had procured two mobile toilets from Mysuru City Corporation (MCC)which were stationed near the centre.

The taluk administration had enforced prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Cr.PC as a security measure.

Also the district administration has declared a dry day in the limits of the Constituency and in 5 km radius outside the Constituency till midnight today.

