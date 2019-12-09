Bags Raman Experiential Science Teacher Award

December 9, 2019

Mysuru: M.B. Mahesh, a resident of Vidyaranyapuram in city, has been awarded the Raman Experiential Science Teacher (REST) Award, an All India hands-on Science contest. This Award was for his submission titled “Mystery of Human Ear.” The model Mahesh designed and submitted for the Award was made with easily available materials at the cost of less than Rs. 50.

The Award was presented to him in Bengaluru at Panchavati (Sir C.V. Raman’s old home in Malleswaram) by Dominique Radhakrishnan, daughter-in-law of Sir C.V. Raman. Dominique is the wife of Prof. Venkatraman Radhakrishnan, a distinguished Astrophysicist credited with expanding the field of radio astronomy and for research in pulsars, interstellar clouds and various celestial bodies.

The Award was adjudged by a panel of eminent Scientists and teachers. Mahesh was declared as the overall winner across all categories (Physics, Chemistry and Biology). Over 2,000 people participated in the competition from across the country. The Award includes a cash prize of Rs. 25,000, certificate and a Do It Yourself Science kit.

Mahesh has more than 17 years of experience in the field of teaching, art, multimedia, prototype designing and production. He has worked for the design and production of effective and low-cost prototypes for more than 300 events in various subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Life Science, Mathematics, Environmental Science, Earth Science, Space Science, History and Economics.

He is presently working as Senior Designer Artefacts (Learning Events Team) at Excel-Soft Technologies in Mysuru.

