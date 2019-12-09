Bags Raman Experiential Science Teacher Award
News

Bags Raman Experiential Science Teacher Award

December 9, 2019

Mysuru: M.B. Mahesh, a resident of Vidyaranyapuram in city, has been awarded the Raman Experiential Science Teacher (REST) Award, an All India hands-on Science contest. This Award was for his submission titled “Mystery of Human Ear.” The model Mahesh designed and submitted for the Award was made with easily available materials at the cost of less than Rs. 50. 

The Award was presented to him in Bengaluru at Panchavati (Sir C.V. Raman’s old home in Malleswaram) by Dominique Radhakrishnan, daughter-in-law of Sir C.V. Raman. Dominique is the wife of Prof. Venkatraman Radhakrishnan, a distinguished Astrophysicist credited with expanding the field of radio astronomy and for research in pulsars, interstellar clouds and various celestial bodies.

The Award was adjudged by a panel of eminent Scientists and teachers. Mahesh was declared as the overall winner across all categories (Physics, Chemistry and Biology). Over 2,000 people participated in the competition from across the country. The Award includes a cash prize of Rs. 25,000, certificate and a Do It Yourself Science kit. 

Mahesh has more than 17 years of experience in the field of teaching, art, multimedia, prototype designing and production. He has worked for the design and production of effective and low-cost prototypes for more than 300 events in various subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Life Science, Mathematics, Environmental Science, Earth Science, Space Science, History and Economics. 

He is presently working as Senior Designer Artefacts (Learning Events Team) at Excel-Soft Technologies in Mysuru.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]starofmysore.com

Searching