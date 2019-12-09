BAI to host MyBuild-19 exhibition from Dec. 11

December 9, 2019

Mysuru: The six-day MyBuild-2019, an exhibition of construction materials, interiors and lifestyles, organised by Builders’ Association of India (BAI), Mysore Centre, will be held at Maharaja’s College Grounds in city from Dec. 11 to 16.

The expo will be inaugurated by Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath at 5 pm on Dec. 11. Managing Trustee of Mysore Builders Charitable Trust (MBCT) S.R. Swamy will be the guest of honour. BAI Mysore Centre Chairman B.S. Dinesh, MyBuild-2019 Chairman S. Vasudevan, MyBuild-2019 Hon. Secretary K. Satish Mohan and others will be present.

Addressing a press meet at Patrakarthara Bhavan here this morning, Vasudevan said that this time the expo will have special features and added that many national and international companies will be displaying their innovative products. With around 150 stalls, MyBuild-2019 will become the biggest construction materials exhibition held so far in Mysuru.

Building materials, Pavements, Generators, Plumbing Systems, Bathroom Fittings, Kitchen Cabinets, Interiors, Floor Tiles, Roofing Materials, Prefab Buildings, Construction Chemicals, Building Automations, Solar Systems, Paints & Hardware, Building Electricals, Banks, Construction Equipment, Builders & Developers, Aluminium Windows, PVC and Moulded Doors, Building Safety Measures, Elevators, Lights & Lighting Products, automobile vehicles & construction equipments will be showcased at the expo.

Continuing, he said that the entire event is managed by BAI members and the proceedings will be spent on training programmes and welfare of construction workers through Mysore Builders Charitable Trust.

Voice of MyBuild

Stating that a lot of entertainment programmes have been arranged in the evenings, Vasudevan said that a unique platform for the students to showcase their talents in singing Kannada songs has been created through a competition titled ‘Voice of MyBuild.’ The semi-finals of the competition will be held on Dec. 13 and the finals on Dec. 15 at Maharaja’s College Grounds.

Spoorthi, the ladies wing of BAI, Mysore, will be managing four charity stalls that will be selling products made by women of below poverty line, persons with developmental disabilities, orphans and such others. The expo will conclude on Dec. 16 with the valedictory function to be held at 5 pm.

Two-day BuildTech seminar to focus on ‘Shelter For All’

The two-day BuildTech-2019 annual technical seminar will be held with the theme ‘Shelter For All’ on Dec. 13 and 14 in city as part of MyBuild-2019 by BAI Mysore.

The seminar will be inaugurated on Dec. 13 at 10 am at MBCT Auditorium, No.34/D, Akkamahadevi Road, 2nd Stage, Industrial Suburb, Vishweshwaranagar, Mysuru.

Housing and District Minister V. Somanna will be the chief guest. BAI National Vice-President K. Sriram will be the guest of honour. Managing Director of Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Dr. Ram Prasath Manohar will deliver the keynote address.

More than 400 delegates from across the country comprising Builders, Developers, Architects, Consultants, Government representatives and Engineering students are expected to participate.

MyBuild-2019 Chairman S. Vasudevan said, “We have organised this seminar to address the huge shortage of housing in our country and to bring together all the experts and policy-makers onto a single platform so that we can jointly come out with strategies and solutions to this pressing problem.”

Eminent policy-makers, engineers and architects, financial experts and power house thinkers will speak at the seminar.

S. Swastik Harish of Indian Institute of Human Settlement, Bengaluru, will speak on Government policies and initiatives for the PMAY Housing Programme; Founder and Managing Trustee of Saath, Ahmedabad, Rajendra Joshi will speak on Successful model for housing for low income; Project Director of Mangalore Nirmithi Kendra Rajendra Kalbhavi will speak on Reusage of construction and demolition waste; Architects Dharmesh, Dr. Raghunath, Kranti Reddy and Sunil Kalees on Interesting methodologies for lowering the cost of construction; Serial investor Bobby Reddy, Founder and CEO of Megalith Mallanna Sasalu and John Kuruvilla from Brigade REAP will speak on Entrepreneurship and Startup ecosystem while Chairman of Shriram Group Murali, CEO of Jana Bank Ajay Kanwal and Deepak of ICICI Bank will speak on Housing Finance, Private equity and Venture capital.

Registration : The registration for the seminar would commence from 9 am on Dec. 13 at the venue and for pre-registration contact Venkatesh Prasad on Mob: 98453-29553 or email: [email protected] or [email protected] for further details.

