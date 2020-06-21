Mandya Corona cases touch 364; second case in Chamarajanagar

June 21, 2020

Mandya/ Chamarajanagar: COVID-19 positive cases in Mandya has touched 364 yesterday as four fresh cases were reported in Karnataka’s Sugar Bowl. A majority of all cases reported in Mandya are travellers from various places from Maharashtra especially Mumbai.

Yesterday’s cases were that of 40-year-old male, 17-year-old youth, 39-year-old woman and an 18-year-old youth. The infected persons have been shifted to Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences the designated Covid Hospital.

All the four who have tested positive are Maharashtra returnees and have their roots in KR. Pet and Pandavapura. They had entered Mandya through check-posts and were placed in institutional quarantine. As a routine, their samples were tested. In Mandya, there are 43 active cases.

Meanwhile, Chamarajanagar District that was in Green Zone for a long time with no Covid positive case, reported its second case. A 39-year-old truck driver testing positive at Mahadevprasad Nagar in Gundlupet. The authorities are tracing his travel history. The first positive patient has recovered and was discharged from the hospital on Friday.

Though earlier a medical student (now discharged) had tested positive on June 9 in Chamarajanagar, he was a resident of Mumbai and had travelled there. The truck driver had transported onions to markets in Tamil Nadu and Kerala regularly.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. M.R. Ravi said that the truck driver was travelling between Gundlupet and Tamil Nadu regularly and had returned from Salem on June 17. The victim developed cough on June 18 and the doctors collected his samples.

Authorities said that it is a case of Influenza like Illness (ILI). The driver had visited a fever clinic for check-up and his samples tested positive. As many as 10 persons, his wife, mother and other family members will be quarantined as they are primary contacts.

Chamarajanagar authorities said that the driver had visited a private clinic before coming to the fever clinic. Mahadevprasad Nagar, where the victim stayed, is declared as containment zone now and there are 10 houses there. Movement of outsiders is banned for 10 days and throat swabs of the residents in the containment zone will be tested.

While the Health Officials are tracing the travel history of the lorry driver, it has come to light that he had tea in a stall and as such, the stall owner has been quarantined.