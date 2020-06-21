Twice Covid-infected woman delivers baby boy

June 21, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Here is a feel good factor amidst Corona pandemic in Mysuru. Thanks to the efforts of the doctors, a pregnant woman, who was infected of COVID-19 twice, delivered a healthy boy baby at V.V. Puram Maternity Hospital yesterday. It was a Caesarean Section delivery.

The doctors and nurses of Cheluvamba Hospital performed the Caesarean Section at the V.V. Puram Maternity Hospital successfully. The hospital has been equipped and exclusive for Covid-infected pregnant women.

Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute Dean and Director Dr. C.P. Nanjaraj said that the woman, a resident of K.R. Pet in Mandya district, was admitted to Cheluvamba Hospital for labour on Friday. Her samples tested positive for Covid-19.

According to Dr. Nanjaraj, the woman was infected of Covid-19 for the second time. Earlier, she tested positive and was isolated at a hospital in Mandya and as her tests turned negative, she was discharged. After recovery, she had returned to her maternal parent’s house in K.R. Pet. She again tested positive when repeat tests were conducted as she had a history of contracting the disease.

Doctors and nurses at the hospital say that both the mother and baby are fine.