Mandya MLA visits MySugar factory
News

June 26, 2023

Sugarcane crushing to start on June 30

Mandya: Days after the Government released Rs.50 crore for revival and as working capital for MySugar factory in Mandya, the only State-run sugar factory in Karnataka, Mandya MLA Ganiga Ravikumar visited the factory on Saturday and held talks with the factory officials.

Addressing the officials, Ravikumar asked them to make all preparations for sugarcane crushing and added that he will make efforts to get more Government funds if the factory gets going soon.

Receiving inputs on the factory assets, Ravikumar said there are plans to construct commercial complex in one-acre land of the factory in BBMP limits at Benglauru and one-acre land of the factory in Mandya city, as a source of constant revenue, which can be used for the running of the factory. He said that he will speak to the concerned Minister in this regard.

Continuing, the MLA said that officials must ensure that the factory gets the right quantities of sugarcane for crushing.

Stressing that MySugar must not go short of the cane, he directed the officials to take all measures for protecting the factory assets.

Later, the MLA visited the new market building on Pete Beedhi and inspected the construction works going on.

Mandya CMC Commissioner Manjunath, CMC members Naheem, Manjula and others acompanied the MLA.

Meanwhile, MySugar  Managing Director Appasaheb Patil said that the sugarcane crushing operation will start from June 30

Speaking to presspersons at the factory premises in Mandya, Patil said the factory is fully geared up for crushing and the workforce is ready for the job.

Maintaining that measures have been taken for crushing sugarcane within 24 hours of arrival in the factory, he said that the supplier farmers will be paid once in a fortnight. Appealing the farmers not to supply cane to private factories, he asserted that MySugar has not kept farmer dues pending, which the cane growers  should take note of.

Stating that some of the machineries were  sent to Pune and Kolhapur for repair and overhaul, he said that 500 tons of sugarcane will be crushed on the first day on June 30 and subsequently the crushing quantity will be increased to 2,000-2,500 tons a day. The factory has reached an agreement with farmers for crushing of 5.5 lakh tons of sugarcane in the current season, he added.

