Mandya supari killing case: Murder was for Rs. 50,000 and an autorickshaw

January 24, 2020

Mandya: The Mandya West Police team, led by Inspector Venkatesh, who is investigating the supari killing case, have arrested four persons including the wife of the victim. Investigations have revealed that the accused had murdered Bundaram for Rs. 50,000 and an auto rickshaw given as supari by the victm’s wife and her paramour.

The arrested are Manish and Kishan, natives of Rajasthan, victim Bundaram’s wife, Chandrika and her paramour Suresh of Kunigal. All the accused were produced before a Court and the Police took them into custody.

The accused, on Monday night, had murdered Bundaram at his house in Vidyanagar, Mandya and had fled.

The accused, who had planned to flee to Rajasthan via Bengaluru, took a bus from Mandya to Kunigal. They then boarded a bus to Channarayapatna and kept their bag containing pistol and dagger in the bus and got down to enquire about other buses. However, by the time they returned, the bus had already left. The accused then contacted the KSRTC staff and told them that they had left the bag in the bus and would collect it at Channarayapatna Bus Stand.

As per the conversation, the the bus conductor found the bag and handed it over to the Traffic controller at Channarayapatna Bus Stand. The Traffic Controller,suspicious on the weight of the bag opened it to find the pistol and the dagger. He alerted the Channarayapatna Police who arrested the accused when they came to collect the bag.

During interrogation, Manish and Kishan confessed to the killing and the supari angle emerged. The Mandya West Police are still interrogating all the four accused, according to Inspector Venkatesh.

