Soldier from Kodagu found dead in Pune

January 24, 2020

Gonikoppa: The body of Cheeranda Rachan Bopanna (22), a soldier who was undergoing training at the Indian Army camp in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, was found hanging in a guest house in Pune yesterday.

It is said that Rachan Bopanna, son of Cheeranda P. Somaiah and Bharati and a native of Mugutageri village in Virajpet, was in his last phase of training.

On Sunday, he availed an ‘out pass’ to come to his native but instead went to the guest house in Pune. A death note was also found at the scene, the Police said.

Ponnampet Ex-Servicemen Association President Ainanda Mandanna contacted the Army officials when he came to know about the incident. The Army officials told Mandanna that it had been decided to perform the last rites of Rachan at the Army camp in Jabalpur as the body was rapidly decomposing and not in a condition to be transported to his native place.

Rachan’s family member Cheeranda Kanda Subbaiah, Ponnampet Ex-Servicemen Association President Ainanda Mandanna and Rachan’s sister have flown to Jabalpur. Rachan’s parents could not attend the funeral, owing to poor health.

Family sources said that Rachan had a passion for working in the Defence Force and soon after his studies, he enrolled into the Army.

