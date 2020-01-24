Soldier from Kodagu found dead in Pune
News

Soldier from Kodagu found dead in Pune

January 24, 2020

Gonikoppa: The body of Cheeranda Rachan Bopanna (22), a soldier who was undergoing training at the Indian Army camp in  Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, was found hanging in a guest house in Pune yesterday. 

It is said that Rachan Bopanna, son of Cheeranda P. Somaiah and Bharati  and a native of Mugutageri village in Virajpet, was in his last phase of training. 

On Sunday, he availed an ‘out pass’  to come to his native but instead went to the guest house in Pune.  A death note was also found at the scene, the Police said. 

Ponnampet Ex-Servicemen Association President Ainanda Mandanna contacted the Army officials when he came to know about the incident. The Army officials told Mandanna that it had been decided to perform the last rites of Rachan at the Army camp in Jabalpur as the body was rapidly decomposing and not in a condition to be transported to his native place.

Rachan’s family member Cheeranda Kanda Subbaiah, Ponnampet Ex-Servicemen Association President Ainanda Mandanna and Rachan’s sister have flown to Jabalpur. Rachan’s parents could not attend the funeral, owing to poor health. 

Family sources said that Rachan had a passion for working in the Defence Force and soon after his studies, he enrolled into the Army. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching