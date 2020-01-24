UoM Ladies Sports Hostel inauguration on Jan. 26

January 24, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: A new Ladies Hostel of Department of Physical Education and Sports Sciences, UoM, will also be inaugurated on Jan. 26 at 8.30 am by Yaduveer Wadiyar. The hostel has been built at a cost of Rs. 1.75 crore and has 18 rooms. It has ground plus first floor and each room can accommodate six women.

The hostel is located on Saraswathipuram Main Road opposite Fire Brigade within the campus of Sarvepalli Radhakrishna Smaraka Bhavan. The hostel is equipped with a modern dining hall and better accommodation facilities.

Till now, the ladies who were attached to Department of Physical Education were sent to different University hostels and this had become a problem. Realising the need of a separate hostel, an exclusive hostel has been built, said H. Kumar, Executive Engineer, UoM.

