R-Day rehearsal held at Bannimantap Grounds
January 24, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With the city bracing up for the all important Jan.26 Republic Day parade, the City Police held  a rehearsal of the parade at Bannimantap Torch-light Parade Grounds here this morning. 

Yesterday too, a similar exercise was conducted at the same venue and today was the second day. However, there will be no such rehearsal tomorrow.

Today’s rehearsal saw a total of 24 platoons drawn from Mounted Police, KSRP, CAR, DAR, KPA, N.R, K.R, Devaraja sub-divisions, Traffic, Home Guards, Excise, Fire and Emergency  Services and Forest Departments taking part in the Parade with each platoon having 27 members.

Apart from the Police, NCC Cadets (Army, Navy and Air Force) from different schools and colleges and children in uniforms from Navodaya School, Police Public School and Bharath Seva Dal, totalling over a thousand took part in rehearsal.

Mounted Police ACP Shailendra was the Parade Commander. M. Babu, retired Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police and Manjunath, Mysuru Akashavani Staff, were the Commentators.

The Parade was followed by a cultural presentation featuring a number of events. Students from Marimallappa, Pramathi and Royal Concorde Schools presented a scintillating show.

Meeting held

With just two days left for the grand Republic Day Parade, Mysuru Assistant Commissioner Dr. N.C. Venkataraju chaired a meeting  on hosting cultural programmes at his Office here on Wednesday.

Addressing the meeting, Kannada and Culture Assistant Director H. Channappa said that students from five schools coming under South Zone BEO Office will perform dance to patriotic songs like Vande Mataram, Desh Ke veer Javano, Pulwama and Mere Desh Ki Dharthi.

Continuing, he said that the State Government Employees Association District Unit will present light music while the PU Education Department will organise three dance performances and Nehru Yuva Kendra will exhibit Dollu Kunitha. 

Channappa appealed the AC Office staff to make food arrangements for students and teachers taking part in the event.

