October 18, 2019

Maneyapanda C. Nachappa (Vasu), a resident of Vijayanagar 3rd Stage, passed away at a private hospital here this morning following brief illness. He was 85.

He leaves behind his wife Yashoda and a host of relatives and friends. Cremation will take place at Mukthidhama in Vijayanagar 4th Stage today evening, according to family sources.