Manipal Hospital ensures care for mahouts and families

September 13, 2025

Mysuru: Manipal Hospital, Mysuru, had organised a dedicated health camp for over 100 mahouts, caretakers and their family members, recently. The camp included free basic health and vital checks, ensuring their well-being ahead of the festive season.

Speaking about the initiative, Pramod Kunder, Director, Manipal Hospital Mysore, said: “Dasara represents tradition, discipline and community. Through this camp, we wish to honour those who care for the elephants with the same devotion as they uphold our culture. At Manipal, community health is central to our mission.”

Adding to this, I.B. Prabhu Gowda, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), Mysuru Wildlife Division, remarked: “The health of mahouts and their families is as important as the care given to the elephants. This thoughtful initiative by Manipal Hospital reflects a commitment to both people and tradition.”

