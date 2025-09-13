MDJA awards announced

September 13, 2025

Mysuru: Mysore District Journalists Association (MDJA) has announced its annual awards for the year 2025. The awards have been announced in the categories of Senior Journalist (City and Rural), Senior Sub-Editor, Senior Photographer, Best Report (Kannada and English), Best Photography and Best Report (Electronic Media).

According to a press release from MDJA President K. Deepak and General Secretary Dharmapura Narayan, V. Mahesh Kumar, Chief Editor of Just Kannada, Mysuru, is selected for Senior Journalist Award (City) and T.A. Sadiq Pasha of Andolana, Talkad, for Senior Journalist (Rural) award. K.S. Manjunath Swamy, Vijaya Karnataka, has been selected for Senior Sub-Editor Award, S. Udayshankar, The New Indian Express, for Senior Photographer Award, C.M. Madhusudhan, Suvarna News 24×7, for Senior Reporter (Electronic Media) and Pramod Prabhu, TV9, for Senior Cameraman (Electronic Media) Awards.

D.R. Mahesh of Andolana has been selected for award in the category of Best Report (Kannada), A. Ganesh, Star of Mysore, for Best Report (English) and S.R. Madhusudhan, The Times of India, for Best Photographer Award.

In the category of electronic media, K.S. Anand, reporter and P. Rahul, cameraman of News 18 and Chandan Balaram, reporter and M. Satish, cameraman of Indian TV, have been selected for the award.