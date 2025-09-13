Malabar Gold & Diamonds unveils ‘Vyana’ Gemstone Collection

September 13, 2025

Mysuru Sept. 13- Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the responsible jeweller and one of the world’s leading jewellery retailers, recently unveiled ‘Vyana,’ a striking new collection of gemstone jewellery that celebrates unique essence of every woman.

Chief guests Malathi, Sinchana, Shuba, Keerthana Swamy, Anjum Afreen and Reshma launched the new collection, in the presence of South Zonal Head P. Sharafuddeen and Malabar team management.

Inspired by the belief that no two gemstones and no two women are alike, ‘Vyana’ is a tribute to individuality, inner strength and self-expression.

‘Vyana’ is meticulously crafted in 18kt and 22kt gold, blending diamond-inspired brilliance with a vibrant palette of gemstones. The collection features fluid, lightweight silhouettes that are trendy, bold and effortlessly wearable, perfect for the modern Indian woman who moves with ease between roles, traditions and trends.

In addition, Malabar Gold & Diamonds showcases a range of traditional jewellery collection featuring exquisite gemstones and uncut diamonds, alongside the elegant ‘Vyana’ collection at Gemstone Jewellery Festival.

As part of the festival, customers can enjoy up to 25% off on making charges for all gemstone and uncut diamond jewellery.

Commenting on the launch, M.P. Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group, said, “Vyana is more than a jewellery collection. Every gemstone in Vyana tells a story of strength, grace, and individuality. Just like the women who wear it, each piece radiates a brilliance that is truly one-of-a-kind.”

The launch is amplified by a compelling campaign titled ‘Just Like Me,’ featuring Srinidhi Shetty, the brand ambassador for Malabar Gold & Diamonds, who brings the spirit of ‘Vyana’ to life.