Malabar Gold & Diamonds unveils ‘Vyana’ Gemstone Collection
News

Malabar Gold & Diamonds unveils ‘Vyana’ Gemstone Collection

September 13, 2025

Mysuru  Sept. 13- Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the responsible jeweller and one of the world’s leading jewellery retailers, recently unveiled ‘Vyana,’ a striking new collection of gemstone jewellery that celebrates unique essence of every woman.

Chief guests Malathi, Sinchana, Shuba, Keerthana Swamy, Anjum Afreen and Reshma launched the new collection, in the presence of South Zonal Head P. Sharafuddeen and  Malabar team management.

Inspired by the belief that no two gemstones and no two women are alike, ‘Vyana’ is a tribute to individuality, inner strength and self-expression.

‘Vyana’ is meticulously crafted in 18kt and 22kt gold, blending diamond-inspired brilliance with a vibrant palette of gemstones. The collection features fluid, lightweight silhouettes that are trendy, bold and effortlessly wearable, perfect for the modern Indian woman who moves with ease between roles, traditions and trends.

In addition, Malabar Gold & Diamonds showcases a range of traditional jewellery collection featuring exquisite gemstones and uncut diamonds, alongside the elegant ‘Vyana’ collection at Gemstone Jewellery Festival.

As part of the festival, customers can enjoy up to 25% off on making charges for all gemstone and uncut diamond jewellery.

Commenting on the launch, M.P. Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group, said, “Vyana is more than a jewellery collection. Every gemstone in Vyana tells a story of strength, grace, and individuality. Just like the women who wear it, each piece radiates a brilliance that is truly one-of-a-kind.”

The launch is amplified by a compelling campaign titled ‘Just Like Me,’ featuring Srinidhi Shetty, the brand ambassador for Malabar Gold & Diamonds, who brings the spirit of ‘Vyana’ to life.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching