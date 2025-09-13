Dasara Yuva Sambhrama Day-3: Beats of native drums hit through…
Dasara Yuva Sambhrama Day-3: Beats of native drums hit through…

September 13, 2025

Mysuru: The sound of Dollu, Nagari and Kamsale, reverberated as the youngsters performed Pattada Kunita, Puja Kunita and Veeragase, prominent among many folk art forms, on the third day of Dasara Yuva Sambhrama, at Open Air Theatre, Manasagangothri in city yesterday.

Along with folk art forms, the spectators were entertained without any hedge, with the college troupes performing for popular cinema and patriotic songs, spreading the essence of culture and the glory of Nada Devathe, the presiding deity of Mysuru and the Constitution. The youths among the audience jived according to their whims as the beats of native musical instruments hit through the                  Open Air Theatre. 

Five Guarantee Schemes of the Government, were portrayed with a touch of art with a scintillating dance performance. Tributes were paid to noted sculptor Arun Yogiraj, who sculpted the idol of Balak Ram installed at Ayodhya Sri Ram Mandir. The highlight was ode to farmers paid through a dance performance for the medley of songs- Uluva Yogiya Nodalli…, Raitha Raitha Anna Koduva Dhata… to underline the issues plaguing agrarian community.

The mythological dance drama on ‘Lord Shiva and Brahma’, by students of Putteeramma Girls Residential School for Dumb, left the audience spellbound.  

In all 59 college troupes including that of Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies (KIKS), Manasagangothri; Mysore City Minority FGC;  Sree Kalaniketan School of Arts; Sri Guru Sai PU College, Kengeri; Mysore Rural ITI College, Hinkal; Talent Education Trust, Hunsur and Sri Gurumalleshwara Composite PU College, Haginavalu in Nanjangud, showcased their talent.

