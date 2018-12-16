Maramma temple Tragedy: Late arrival saves life of many devotees

Mysuru: In an interesting note, the life of many devotees were saved as they arrived late at Maramma temple on Friday, by which time the ‘poisoned prasadam’ had ran out. These devotees, who heaved a sigh of relief after learning that many of their fellow devotees had died or taken ill after coming the ‘prasadam’ distributed at Kichguttu Maramma Temple, Sulwadi in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district, believe that the deity had indeed saved them from the jaws of death. However, those who fell sick after consuming the allegedly poisoned prasadam have their own stories to tell. While some are regretting for consuming the prasadam, some others are cussing their misfortune.

Goplan, of Vadakehalli, who was one among those devotees who arrived late at the temple, told ‘SOM’ that ‘Omshakti’ devotees had set out in two buses to Tamil Nadu and traditionally the journey begins with the performance of puja at Sulwadi’s Maramma Temple. The first of the two buses reached Sulwadi at 9.30 am, while the second bus in which he was travelling arrived at Sulwadi at 10.30 am, by which time the ‘prasadam’ had run out.

At first they were disappointed that they could not get ‘prasadam. But as news spread thick and fast a few hour later many devotees had fallen sick they heaved a sigh of relief, believing that Goddess Maramma had saved their lives by delaying their arrival at the temple.

Another devotee Revamma, a resident of Tammadageri in MM Hills said that she along with her family members had taken part in the guddali puja ritual for Gopura installation at Sulwadi Maramma Temple. Her family had made it a practice to visit the temple once in three months.

On Friday, she along with some other devotees consumed Jaggery Rice (Bellada Anna) offered at the temple. Later the temple authorities began distributing Tomato Bath (rice bath). After consuming two spoonfuls of tomato bath her children, who complained about foul smell emanating from the food, asked her not to have it and accordingly she did not consume the bath. Later, they left for home and after sometime, he mother, two children and her sister in-law, who had consumed the prasadam, started vomiting. Even as she was left in shock by the sudden turn of events, the local authorities announced the death of a person and also the death of some birds. Soon, all those who had consumed prasadam rushed to a nearby hospital, Revamma explained.

Another victim Sarasamma of M.G. Doddi who is undergoing treatment at K.R. Hospital in the city said that 29 devotees of her village went to Sulwadi Temple and had rice bath prasadam. Although they initially felt that something was wrong in the prasadam, they consumed it for sake of devotion. Soon after returning home, they took ill and were rushed in a tempo to a nearby hospital from where they were shifted to K.R. Hospital, she said.

Raju of Doddinduwadi said he along with his family members visited the temple and had prasadam. Although they experienced some sort of a stinking smell emanating from rice bath, they thought it was that of the paper plate and consumed the prasadam without having a second thought. Now, four of his family members are being treated in the hospital, Raju said adding that many others in his village too are undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the city.

Meanwhile, the kith and kin of the victims who are undergoing treatment at K.R. Hospital and other city hospitals were seen cursing their fate and wondering about their future. Minor Irrigation Minister C.S. Puttaraju who is camping in the city for the past two days, is overseeing the treatment and addressing the woes of the family members of the victims. Meanwhile, the condition of 29 out of over 80 victims who are undergoing treatment at eight hospitals in city is said to be critical. These 29 victims are being treated in ICU and put on ventilator support, according to DHO Dr. B. Basavaraj.

Speaking to SOM, Dr. Basavaraj said that after examining the patients at K.R. Hospital, was found that they suffered from symptoms that are generally found in patients who have consumed poison. As such, we provided them medicines that are generally administered to patients who have consumed pesticides and most of the victims have been responding to our treatment. As the poison may have entered the nerves, it takes sometime for the patients to come out of danger and as such, they will be kept under close medical supervision for 10 more days, he said.

Continuing, he said that 10 child victims have been admitted at Cheluvamba Hospital and nine out of them are being treated in the ICU, while one is kept on ventilator support. However, all of them are now out of danger and are recovering, he said.

Pointing out that as the victims were rushed to city hospitals, we sought the help of private doctors, who responded and got engaged in treating the victims, As the condition of some victims was serious, they were treated at private hospitals having modern facility, which helped in saving the life of many, he added.

