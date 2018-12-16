People continue to throng closed temple

Chamarajanagar: Following the poisoning incident, the Police locked the temple yesterday. However, a large number of people from neighbouring villages have been visiting the temple yesterday even though it was closed.

The temple was locked for the first time in its history. Pujas and rituals were being performed at the temple every day, with hundreds of devotees visiting the locally famous temple. But the temple was indefinitely closed on Saturday, with entire Sulwadi village mourning the death of victims.

The temple has a history of over six centuries and the presiding deity Maramma is considered divine and powerful. Initially, villagers used to worship a stone under a tree as Maramma. Four decades ago, a temple was constructed. Now, the temple is popular among devotees from Tamil Nadu and people from neighbouring villages. For the past three years, the villagers have been organising Jathra Mahotsava.

Over the years, rise in the flow of devotees and donations seems to have resulted in vested interests taking over the administration of the temple. The temple allowing one family and some trustees to build a Gopura and provide basic facilities has angered another group which was against this move.

The rival group eyed rich resources and was against the construction of Gopura. This issue might have led to hatred against each other that resulted in the poisoning incident.

Meanwhile, Puttaswamy one of the temple cooks who is undergoing treatment at K.R. Hospital, dismissed allegations of his probable involvement in prasadam poisoning. Asserting that he would never poison prasadam in his life, Puttaswamy defended himself saying that he would not have allowed his daughter to have prasadam, if he himself had poisoned it.

Muzrai Minister Rajashekhar Patil has said that Sulwadi Maramma Temple does not come under Muzrai Department. Speaking to press persons after visiting K.R. Hospital, he said that this was the first time that such an incident has occurred in the State.

Following the tragic incident, the Muzarai Department officials have been asked to take appropriate measures at temples where Anna Santarpane (mass feeding) takes place. Reiterating that Kichugutti Maramma temple does not come under the purview of Muzarai Department, Patil said that such tragic incidents must not occur anywhere in the world.

Follow Star of Mysore on Instagram www.instagram.com/starofmysore