Prasadam poisoning: Probe picks up pace

Chamarajanagar: Ramapura Police, who took Kichugutti Maramma Temple Priest Murugesh into custody for questioning along with two more suspects, have began the investigation into the suspected food poisoning incident at Sulwadi Temple. Police said Chinnappi and Madesha were picked up yesterday morning. The trio are being grilled at an unknown place.

Chamarajanagar Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Kumar Meena said that a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder had been registered against unknown miscreants. “We have launched a probe,” Meena said. The Police are also questioning temple committee representatives and villagers.

Kollegal Deputy Superintendent of Police Puttamadaiah, who is heading three investigation teams constituted to probe the incident, said that they were quizzing many people, and that it was too early to state anything conclusively since cops were awaiting reports.

Meanwhile, investigations into the incident have been hampered as all the five CCTV cameras inside the temple are defunct and there is no technical evidence.

A camera focusing on the kitchen where the tomato bath that was served as prasadam to the devotees was prepared is also dysfunctional.

Minister in-charge of Chamarajanagar district Puttaranga Shetty said the Police have taken some people into custody and questioning.

“I am told they were suspecting more people behind the incident. Nothing can be revealed at this stage since the investigation is on,” he said.

Chamarajanagar District Health Officer (DHO) said that a large quantity of toxin has gone into the food that was served to devotees. He made the observation after analysing poisoning symptoms of the victims. He also said that food samples have been sent for forensic tests and results would take at least two to three days since the toxin was mixed with food.

Santhosh and Lokesh, sons of Maartalli GP Member Chinnappi, suspect that those who wanted to wrest control of the 200-year-old temple are behind the “sabotage”. Their father has been the caretaker of the temple for the last two decades.

They, however, are clueless about the miscreants. Santhosh alleged that Police are suspecting his father because he had food at home on the day devotees were poisoned.

