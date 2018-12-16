‘Brahmins deserve linguistic & religious minority status’

Mysuru: “If Hindu religion is disliked by other communities, the religion can be earmarked only for Brahmins who can be accorded the linguistic and religious minority status,” opined KSOU Deputy Registrar and Scholar Dr. Shelvapillai Iyengar.

He was speaking after inaugurating the ‘Yuva Goshti’ organised as part of the District Brahmin Convention at Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashrama on Nanjangud Road here yesterday. Dr. Shelvapillai Iyengar recalled that Brahmins during yesteryears were focussing on study of Vedas and Agama Shastra but over the years, they along with students of other communities stepped into modern education.

He hence urged the Government to view Brahmin students on par with other students for according benefits.

He observed that a few of the Brahmin community engaged in small jobs were in deep financial trouble who need a good support from the Government.

Follow footsteps of elders: Inaugurating the ‘Vidwat Goshti’ at the Convention, senior scholar Dr. T.V. Venkatachala Shastri asked the Brahmin youth to follow the footsteps of their elders.

He opined that the achievements of elders should be properly documented. He said that the rapid progress in technology should not obscure culture and tradition. Scholars Dr. H.V. Nagaraja Rao, Dr. Kabbinale Vasanth Bharadwaj and others spoke on spiritual subjects.

Brahmin Development Authority to be constituted in a month: “The Government will constitute Brahmin Development Authority in a month for which the basic preparations have been already done,” said KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao speaking at the Convention yesterday.

Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the Government was contemplating to provide financial assistance, subsidy and loan to Brahmins. He hailed the Convention as it would provide a platform to discuss the problems and challenges plaguing the community and society so as to arrive at a decision.

He opined that in democracy, it was inevitable to fight for rights and development. He contended that a minority group to survive and get along with the system is a big challenge and constitutionally unavoidable.

Continuing, Dinesh Gundu Rao said that Brahmins were in the forefront in all parties, quipping that he is a Congress Brahmin while S.A. Ramdas is a BJP Brahmin which sent a wave of laughter among the audience.

He asserted that Brahmin community is strong enough to bring in changes in society with good leadership skills and tactful steps.

