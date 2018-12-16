4 killed in boiler blast at distillery unit in Bagalkot

Bagalkot: Even as the State is yet to recover from the shock over the tragic incident in Chamarajanagar district a couple of days ago, in which atleast 13 people last their lives after consuming prasad at Maramma temple in Sulwadi village of Hannur Taluk, atleast four people were killed and five others injured in a boiler blast at the distillery unit attached to a sugar mill in Mudhol taluk of Bagalkot district this morning.

All the injured were rushed to a nearly hospital, where their condition is said to be serious.

The blast is learnt to have occurred when the safety valves of the boiler malfunctioned.

The intensity of the blast was such that the unit’s structure came crumbling down within seconds and several workers are feared trapped under the debris.

Fire Personnel, Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot.

The sugar mill is said to be owned by former Minister and BJP MLA Murugesh Nirani.

Follow Star of Mysore on Instagram www.instagram.com/starofmysore