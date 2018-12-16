Hinkal Flyover inauguration postponed to Dec. 23   
Hinkal Flyover inauguration postponed to Dec. 23   

Mysuru:  The inauguration of newly constructed Hinkal Flyover is yet again postponed to Dec.23. Earlier, it was scheduled to be inaugurate today.

However, sources in the Office of MP Pratap Simha confirmed that the inauguration had been postponed due to the non-availability of District Minister as he was engaged in other activities.  

It was publicised that the Union Minister of Urban Development and Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy were expected to inaugurate the flyover. As the dates of them were not confirmed despite repeated pleas, the MP and the District Minister had decided to inaugurate the flyover and had announced the date of inauguration as Dec.16.

This is for the second time the flyover inauguration is being postponed for various reasons.

December 16, 2018

