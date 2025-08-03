Mass drug screening reveals widespread youth addiction

August 3, 2025

Out of 1,751 youths tested in week-long drive, 509 test positive for narcotic substances

Mysuru: In a concerted bid to combat the growing drug menace in Mysuru, the City Police yesterday conducted medical tests on hundreds of suspected substance users. Under the directions of City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, a large-scale screening drive was organised at Chamundi Vihar Stadium, where over 300 individuals were subjected to medical examinations based on suspicion.

Doctors and staff from K.R. Hospital carried out the tests using urine drug detection methods, which can identify up to nine types of narcotic substances. By evening, 62 individuals had tested positive for narcotic substance consumption. Over the past five days, 258 individuals — out of 870 tested — were found to have consumed banned substances. Between Tuesday and Friday alone, 581 youths were screened, with 189 confirmed to have consumed marijuana (ganja).

Those who tested positive were taken into custody, and cases have been registered under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A majority of those tested were young men in their twenties, raising serious concerns over substance abuse among youth. Alarmingly, several were students residing in PG accommodations and rented houses.

The screening also revealed that many had discontinued their education and taken up odd jobs such as masonry, mechanics, painting and plumbing, with several falling prey to drug abuse.

Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, along with DCPs R.N. Bindu Mani and K.S. Sundar Raj, ACP Sneha Raj, Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors and staff from various Police Stations, supervised the screening process. Suspects brought in from across different areas of the city were lined up and systematically tested.

The Commissioner stated that this intensified drive follows the arrest of four individuals by the Mumbai Police for producing mephedrone (MD) within the Narasimharaja Police Station limits. In response, Mysuru Police have launched targeted operations across the city. She confirmed that all youths who tested positive yesterday had purchased ganja from unidentified sources.

Drive to continue

Over the last week, search operations have been carried out across all Police Station limits, targeting tea stalls, parks, open grounds, areas near liquor outlets, vacant plots and PG hostels. Individuals suspected of drug use were picked up for testing, including several with prior records of marijuana consumption.

Yesterday’s operation saw numerous suspects screened, with cases registered against those confirmed to have consumed drugs. Drive will continue across various Police Station jurisdictions in the coming days. Police have appealed for public cooperation, stressing that only with collective effort can Mysuru be freed from the scourge of drug abuse.

DCP Sundar Raj said that notices have been issued to all individuals who tested positive, requiring them to appear before the Court. He added that the drive against drugs would continue, describing the mass testing initiative as “successful to some extent” in curbing substance abuse among youth.

Raids and rehabilitation

On August 1, Mysuru City Police registered 19 cases under Section 27 of the NDPS Act, following the testing of 99 suspects picked up during the day’s anti-drug operation.

Additionally, one case was filed under Section 20(b) of the NDPS Act, involving a single accused. A total of 2.3 kilograms of ganja (plant material) was seized and eight accused individuals or their residences were searched as part of the investigation.

The day’s drive also included a focused inspection of drug rehabilitation centres across the city. One such facility, Basava Marga Rehabilitation Centre, located on Hebbal Ring Road, houses 110 inmates. Of these, 18 were identified as drug abusers, including five individuals from Mysuru.