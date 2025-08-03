BJP questions Mysuru Police after Mumbai team busts city drug unit

August 3, 2025

Mysuru: BJP State Spokesperson M.G. Mahesh has questioned the role of Mysuru Police after a drug manufacturing racket in the city was uncovered by a team from Mumbai Police.

“If Mumbai Police had to come all the way to Mysuru to expose the drug racket, what were our own Police doing?” he asked.

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP office yesterday, Mahesh expressed grave concern over the growing drug menace in Mysuru. “It is alarming that Mumbai Police had to crack the network. What were Mysuru Police doing all this while?” he reiterated.

He referred to the recent case in Narasimharaja area, where drug production was detected, and held local MLA Tanveer Sait morally responsible for the situation. “Mere expressions of concern won’t help — concrete action is needed,” he said.

Mahesh also alleged that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has uncovered several illegal activities taking place inside Karnataka jails, further underscoring the need for stricter enforcement and accountability.

He criticised the Karnataka Police, calling it “shameful” that serious crimes in the State are being uncovered by outside agencies. “It’s a matter of disgrace that our own Police are unable to detect such grave offences. Despite all this, what is the Home Department doing? What steps has the Home Minister taken?” he questioned.

Voter fraud allegations

Mahesh also responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent allegations of voter fraud. “When Congress wins an election, there’s no wrongdoing. But if BJP wins, it’s suddenly called rigging — is that how it works?” he asked.

He defended the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), stating that they have helped curb electoral malpractice. “Everyone knows how elections were conducted before EVMs were introduced. Today, India’s electoral system is praised by many countries around the world, yet Congress leaders continue to cast doubt on the Election Commission,” he said.

Mahesh further pointed to historical context, stating, “The first major electoral fraud in the country was committed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The Allahabad High Court had even indicted her. Rahul Gandhi should first learn about the election violations committed by his ancestors.”

The press conference was also attended by Mahesh Rajé Urs, BJP Media Convener; Dayanand Patel, District Spokesperson; and Santosh Kumar, Co-Convener, Media.