Footpath encroachments: MGP urges DC to resolve legal issues, prioritise public safety

August 3, 2025

Mysuru: In a letter to the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mysore Grahakara Parishat’s (MGP) Founding President Dr. Bhamy V. Shenoy and Working President S. Shobana have raised serious concerns over widespread footpath encroachments in the city, urging authorities to prioritise pedestrian safety while addressing complex legal challenges.

The letter follows a recent meeting in which the DC reportedly assured MGP representatives that instructions had been issued to remove encroachments and that elected representatives would not interfere in the process. However, MGP expressed disappointment upon learning about the legal hurdles involved.

Two legal frameworks

The group highlighted a contradiction between two legal frameworks: The Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, which permits licenced vendors to operate, and a Supreme Court judgement from May 2025 directing the Central Government to ensure the removal of encroachments in keeping with citizens’ fundamental right to safety under Article 21 of the Constitution.

According to the DC, Mysuru has approximately 7,000 licensed street vendors, and under the 2014 Act, they cannot be evicted unless the MCC provides alternative vending sites. He reportedly agreed that newly established, unlicensed vendors could be removed.

MGP questioned the feasibility of relocating all licensed vendors and called for transparency in verifying permits. It also raised concerns about potential corruption in permit issuance and asked who would take the initiative to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) to resolve the legal conflict. While emphasising pedestrian safety — particularly in light of the fatal accident in Vivekanandanagar on July 24 — MGP acknowledged the economic impact on vendors and suggested that MCC offer incentives to encourage relocation.

They also proposed forming a Pedestrian Safety Committee comprising elected representatives, vendor associations, relocation experts, NGOs, Police and MCC officials to ensure a more inclusive and studied approach.

“The removal of encroachments must be carried out with careful planning, not in the ad hoc manner seen in the past,” the letter stated.