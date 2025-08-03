‘Clear footpaths near Ambabhavani Circle’

August 3, 2025

Senior citizen from N.R. Mohalla appeals to MCC Commissioner; warns of Lokayukta petition

Mysuru: A concerned citizen has urged the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner to clear footpath encroachments at Ambabhavani Circle in the north-east part of N.R. Mohalla.

In a letter to the MCC Commissioner dated July 9, 2025, senior citizen Humayun Rasheed stated that he had complained to the MCC on Nov. 7, 2024, regarding the same issue. However, even after eight months, no action has been taken to clear the encroachment, he alleged.

In his first letter (Nov. 7, 2024), Rasheed had stated, “Recently, a tea shop on a wheel cart has come up on the entire footpath adjoining this high-mast streetlight pole and another wheel cart with vegetables is also placed on the road. The waste from these carts is dumped into the drain leading to the stormwater drain adjoining our premises.”

Haven for anti-socials

“Anti-social elements and drunkards frequent this shelter, fighting among themselves, shouting, abusing and threatening. A few times, the Garuda Police have chased away these trouble-makers. More often, the lights are switched off by these anti-social elements, and I have had to call MCC to switch them back on. Now, a stronger and permanent structure is being put up on the footpath adjoining the high-mast streetlight pole,” he added.

Pointing out that a permanent roof structure is now being erected on the footpath, the senior citizen urged the MCC Commissioner to take steps to clear the pushcarts and remove the illegal structure for the benefit of the public.

In his second letter to the MCC Commissioner on July 9, 2025, Rasheed wrote, “From 8th November 2024 to 8th July 2025 — a full nine months — Mysuru City Corporation authorities have not taken action to remove the stone benches and tea shop that were set up on the footpath at Ambabhavani Circle in the north-east of N.R. Mohalla. The institution has decayed, or administrators have become predators of unlawful encroachment. What a chilling paradox!”

“Will your good self do the needful immediately to remove the entire encroachment from the footpath, or should the matter be placed before the Lokayukta?” he concluded in the letter.