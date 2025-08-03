Devaraja Mohalla residents seek externment of rowdy-sheeter, family

August 3, 2025

Mysuru: A section of residents from Devaraja Mohalla has filed a complaint at Devaraja Police Station against Modaram and his sons — Babulal, Ramesh Vali, Kailas, Jagan and Vikram — seeking their externment from the district.

In addition, residents have submitted a memorandum to the Zonal Commissioner of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Zone-6, urging the demolition of an under-construction building belonging to Modaram and his sons within the premises of Sri Subbarayadasara Prasanna Venkataramana Swamy Temple.

The Temple is a heritage structure under the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, and residents allege the construction is unscientific and illegal. The complainants have also alleged that Modaram’s family has been harassing the Temple’s Chief Priest Venkatesh Das and his family, besides troubling traders in the locality by filing false complaints with MCC and other departments. Several Police cases are said to be registered against Modaram and his sons at different stations across the city. The residents have demanded immediate externment of the family to restore peace in the area.

Former Mayor M.J. Ravikumar, former Corporators Prashanth Gowda and Pramila Bharat, along with local leaders M.K. Premkumar, Suvarnamma, Gayatri, Lakshmi, Shobha, Prema, Kamakshi, Sanjay Gowda, Vinay, Guruprasad, Ramaraj, Rajanna, Mahesh and Yogesh were present.