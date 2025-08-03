Land loser gets Rs. 1.6 crore relief after Upa Lokayukta’s intervention

August 3, 2025

Mysuru: Upa Lokayukta Justice K.N. Phaneendra, has cracked a whip on the officers of various Departments and realtors, for making people run from pillar to post to avail of the services, for no valid reasons.

Upa Lokayukta Phaneendra, chaired the meeting to receive and dispose of the public grievances at Abdul Nazir Sab auditorium at Zilla Panchayat here yesterday.

After several years of wait, Puttamadaiah, was happy to receive a cheque for Rs. 1.6 crore as compensation towards his land acquired for the construction of a Solid Waste Management unit at Nanjangud in Mysuru district.

Puttamadaiah, had made umpteen attempts to get relief from Nanjangud Town Municipal Council (TMC) for the acquisition of land, but the latter showed no remorse to consider his plea. The distressed Puttamadaiah, had filed a complaint with Lokayukta, which was forwarded to the Deputy Commissioner’s Office to take a suitable action. The Deputy Commissioner directed the Nanjangud TMC to pay the compensation and the latter gave the consent. The DC headed District Committee had also given its administrative approval, facilitating the release of compensation amount to Puttamadaiah.

Upa Lokayukta Phaneendra, handed over the cheque for Rs. 1,60,82,242, much to the relief of harrowed family members of Puttamadaiah.

Criminal case

Kanaka House Building Cooperative Society, was at the receiving end as the Upa Lokayukta directed the Bogadi Town Panchayat, to file a criminal case against the Society. Besides, the complainant in the case, Dr. Hanuma Nayak, was told to issued the 11B Khata.

Dr. Hanuma Nayak complained to the Upa Lokayukta that, Kanaka House Building Cooperative Society, has developed a residential layout in Bogadi, in violation of norms, without earmarking due space for park and Civic Amenities (CA) site. Instead, they had developed sites and sold them to the applicants. The Bogadi TP authorities are also not issuing 11B khata despite dragging feet to the office several times, he had said.

Justice Phaneendra, who examined the complaint, observed that, it is a trend among many influential persons to develop a layout, throwing all the rules into the wind and make a gain of several crores of rupees, before going underground. If such cases are not dealt seriously, such illegality will go on unabated.

Bogadi TP officials brought to the notice of Upa Lokayukta that, the very case is pending at the High Court.

Justice Phaneendra said “Let the HC continue hearing the case, you (Bogadi TP) proceed as per law, by earmarking remaining piece of land for park and CA site and file a criminal case against the Society.”

GP officers taken to task

Likewise, Justice Phaneendra directed the Gram Panchayat officers to issue podi and khata for the land of one Lakshmi at Lingambudhi village and submit a report within a week, before adjourning the case to Aug. 14.

Pay back deposit

Entrepreneur Mehul Patel complained to the Upa Lokayukta, about how Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited, has been making him wait to return his deposit amount, made towards the electricity connection of his now defunct company.

Justice Phaneendra, who took CESC officers to task calling their mere explanation as a drama, directed the latter to return the deposit amount at the earliest.

Balamandira

Government Balamandira officers, who had been issued notice for the discrepancies that came to Upa Lokayukta’s notice during his inspection visit, addressed the anomalies and apprised the Upa Lokayukta.

Joint Registrar (Inquiry) V.N. Vimala, Secretary Kiran Patil, Member-Secretary of Mysuru District Legal Services Authority (MDLSA) Amarnath, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) S. Ukesh Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Vishnuvardhana and Mysuru Lokayukta SP T.J. Udesh were present.

Hello… your pension is sanctioned

Upa Lokayukta called a complainant over phone from the meeting hall, and informed him about his application for pension amount approved by the Forest Department.

Venkatesh, who had retired from the Forest Department was peeved over the inordinate delay by the authorities concerned in releasing his pension amount. He had complained to Lokayukta, prompting the Forest Department to issue an order sanctioning his pension. As Venkatesh was absent at the grievance redressal meeting, the Upa Lokayukta called him over the phone to inform him about his pension amount.