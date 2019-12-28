Upa Lokayukta seeks report on illegal Layouts in Mysuru

December 28, 2019

Mysuru: Upa Lokayukta B.S. Patil on Friday directed Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar to submit a report on the proliferation of illegal layouts in Mysuru taluk.

Chairing a day-long public complaints inquiry and disposal programme held at the Zilla Panchayat premises here yesterday, Patil took up the illegal layouts case on a suo-moto basis given the seriousness of the issue and asked the DC to submit a report.

Later speaking to media persons, he said that the nature of violations could range from construction of buildings without securing licences or forming layouts without land conversion. The DC has been asked to prevent the proliferation of such layouts and also to submit a report within a reasonable time, he said. When asked whether there were complaints pertaining to mushrooming of illegal constructions atop Chamundi Hill, the Upa Lokayukta said there were no specific complaints in this regard.

B.S. Patil received as many as 70 complaints during the day-long hearing, of which specific directions were issued in respect of 27 cases, while the remaining cases were kept pending for further study. These cases will be taken up at the next hearing, the date of which would be announced later. Earlier, the Upa Lokayukta warned the officials against refraining from duty. Pointing out that his Office will pay a surprise visit to all Government Departments that come under the Upa Lokayukta jurisdiction, Patil cautioned that strict action will be taken against those found guilty of negligence.

MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, Additional DC B.R. Poornima, ZP CEO K. Jyothi, SP C.B. Ryshyanth and other officials were present.

