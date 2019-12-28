Cake Utsav begins in Mysuru

December 28, 2019

Mysuru: Three-day ‘Cake Utsav,’ organised by the District Administration in association with Hoteliers and Bakers Association, was inaugurated by MLA L. Nagendra at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry in city yesterday.

A giant cake model of Infant Jesus Cathedral of Hinkal weighing 110 kg prepared by Loyal World Aroma Bakery, 290 and 260 kg Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck by Dolphin Bakery, 15 kg BMW car by Kannan’s Bakery, Kittur Rani Chennamma cake by Sweat Palace, varieties of wedding cakes, kids cakes and lollypop cakes are some of the major attractions on display in the Cake Utsav.

The Bake House of Kuvempunagar is having a stall here featuring 15 types of Pastries and 20 verities of biscuits. Other delicacies such as churmuri, chats and cane juice are also available at the venue.

Speaking to press persons, Nagendra said: “I am seeing so many number of huge cakes at one place for the first time in my life. This year, organisers have not given much time for the bakers to prepare much bigger cakes. From next year, we will inform bakers at least 10 to 15 days beforehand so that they can make more attractive cakes for display.”

The Cake Festival is featuring a variety of delicious and tempting cakes and other bakery products at the venue and will be on till Dec.29 as part of the Winter Festival being held in city. All types of cakes will be available here under one roof to welcome the New Year with friends and family.

Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association President C. Narayanagowda, B.S. Prashanth of Safe Wheels and others were present.

