Colourful start to Niranthara Theatre Fest

December 28, 2019

Mysuru: “Parents should bring up their children in such a way, to respect women so that harassment of women in society could be reduced,” opined senior theatre artiste Indira Nair.

Speaking after inaugurating the 5-day ‘Niranthara Ranga Utsava’ organised by Niranthara Foundation at Mini Theatre in Kalamandira premises here yesterday, Indira observed that parents with daughters always lead a life under some apprehension or fear over the safety of their daughters. She equated that state to the rampant assault on women in the recent past.

Two books on theatre, written by Jayaram Rayapura, Income Tax Commissioner, Chennai, were released on the occasion.

Artistes of Krishnaveni Velu Dance Centre presented a dance programme.

Theatre artiste H.S. Umesh, journalist Preethi Nagaraj, Niranthara Foundation’s Prasad Kundooru, BDA Secretary Natesh, Jayaram Rayapura and others were present. Later, the play ‘Arcadiyadalli Puck’ was presented by Sanchari Ranga Ghataka of Rangayana Mysuru.

