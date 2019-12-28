Swachh Survekshan Abhiyan-2020: Awareness campaign held through street play
Swachh Survekshan Abhiyan-2020: Awareness campaign held through street play

December 28, 2019

Mysuru: As part of Swachh Survekshan Abhiyan-2020, cleanliness awareness campaign was held by staging a street play near Dufferin Clock Tower in Shivarampet yesterday.

Members of Chukki Talkies theatre troupe highlighted the importance of keeping the city and our surroundings clean through the street play and left an imprint on the minds of onlookers. The importance of segregation of solid waste at source, recycling and limiting usage of plastic and other such things were the highlight of the street play.

Citizen feedback was one of the three parameters for evaluation of the survey and the city secured the third place in the Swachh Survekshan drive in the year 2019. Unlike last year where the city lost due to scoring less points in ‘Citizen Feedback’ section, awareness campaign is being held so as to provide proper answers to the questions asked during the survey. As part of the campaign, a JogAthan will be held from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the North Gate of the Mysore Palace on Jan. 5 from 7 am and participants who have collected maximum plastic waste will be awarded Rs. 10,000. This information was also conveyed to general public through the street play.

Speaking after inaugurating the awareness campaign, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath said “we have invited Pramoda Devi Wadiyar to become ambassador to the campaign. We are conducting awareness campaign in all the 65 wards of the city through street play and other such activities. Having to be satisfied with third position last year, after winning the ‘Cleanest City Award’ thrice, we are making all efforts to see that Mysuru city regains the top spot this time.”

Deputy Mayor Shafi Ahmed, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, Corporator Parimala Shyam, Health Officer Dr. Nagaraj and others were present.

