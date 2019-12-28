Free health check-up camp for scribes held
December 28, 2019

Mysuru: Marking National Ayurveda Day, the Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) had organised a free Ayurveda health check-up camp for journalists and their family members at the MDJA premises near Akkana Balaga School on Thyagaraja Road here this morning.

Doctors and staff from Government Ayurveda Research Centre on KRS Road, Government Ayurveda College, JSS Ayurveda College, JSS Dental College, Annapoorna Eye Hospital, Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital and Sharada Vilas College of Pharmacy took part in the camp. Many journalists and their family members underwent a health check-up, which included BP, Sugar, Bone  Density, Eye screening, ECG, ECHO and a host of other tests.

Chamaraja MLA L.Nagendra inaugurated the camp in the gracious presence of Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashrama Junior Pontiff Datta Vijayananda Teertha Swamiji. City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna, Dr. M.G.R. Urs, editor of’ Vaidya Varthe’ and freedom fighter M.G. Krishnamurthy were the guests of honour.

Ayurveda Research Centre Assistant Director Dr. Lakshminarayana Shenoy, AYUSH Directorate, Bengaluru Assistant Administrative officer M.Basavarajaiah, MDJA Vice-president M. Subramanya, General secretary K.J. Lokesh Babu and others were present on the occasion. 

