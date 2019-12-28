Research findings on medicinal plants should reach people: VC

December 28, 2019

Mysuru: “Research on medicinal plants has been going on for the last 20 years. Though several research findings have evolved, the Departments concerned have lagged behind in creating awareness among people on the matter,” opined Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore (UoM).

He was speaking at the valedictory of a programme organised by Sarada Vilas College of Pharmacy in Krishnamurthypuram here last evening as part of the National Ayurveda Day.

Prof. Hemantha Kumar opined that research on medicinal plants should not be confined only to Ayurveda but should be covered through Botany, Chemistry and other fields which would broaden the scope of study of medicinal plants. He said that a good awareness should also be created on medicinal plants among the rural people.

Retired Vice-Chancellor of UoM Prof. S.N. Hegde observed that the plant kingdom is very vast with wide uses and added that Western Ghats are a treasure house of medicinal plants.

He contended that there was no need for foreign help for conducting research on medicinal plants. He regretted that deforestation on the pretext of development was detrimental to nature.

Former Minister C.H. Vijayshankar administered an oath to students to protect medicinal plants. He opined that workshops should be conducted at schools and colleges on protection of greenery. Government Ayurveda Research Centre Assistant Director Dr. L.N. Shenoy, Sarada Vilas Institutions President B.S. Parthasarathy, College Principal Dr. Hanumanthachar Joshi and others were present.

