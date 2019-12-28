Veerashaiva orphanage has given shelter to thousands of students: Former DGP
December 28, 2019

Mysuru: Former DGP L. Revanasiddaiah said that the Veerashaiva orphanage established by Veeramma in the 20th century for the benefit of poor Veerashaiva students has provided shelter and food to thousands of community students.

He was speaking after inaugurating the centenary celebrations of Veerashaiva Anathalaya (orphanage) organised by Veerashaiva Anathalaya Trust at Rajendra Kalamandira on Ramanuja road here recently.

Noting that Veeramma started the orphanage in 1918 after selling all her ancestral properties for the sake of poor community children, Revanasiddaiah said that after Veeramma’s demise, it was Gurubasappa who extended help to the hostel. Pointing out that thousands of students who stayed in the hostel occupied top positions, he recalled the services of Suttur Mutt and Siddaganga Mutt seers in imparting education and providing food through ‘Akshara Dasoha’ and ‘Anna Dasoha’.

MLA and former Minister S.A. Ramdas released a souvenir marking the occasion. Veerashaiva Anathalaya Trust President M. Rajasekhar was felicitated.

Kuderu Mutt Seer Gurushanta Swamiji graced the occasion. Karnataka Sahitya Academy Chairman Prof. B.V. Vasanthkumar, Corporator B.V. Manjunath and others were present.

