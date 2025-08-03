Join hands for an addiction-free society, urges MLA Tanveer Sait

August 3, 2025

Mysuru: Narasimharaja (NR) MLA Tanveer Sait has given a clarion call to the people, to join hands with a strong resolve to build an addiction-free society and shed those substances and matters which are considered harmful to the healthy society.

MLA Sait was addressing a gathering of students, after inaugurating Addiction-Free Day celebrations, on account of Dr. Mahanta Shivayogi Swamiji’s birth anniversary, organised jointly by the District Administration, Karnataka State Temperance Board, Department of Information and Public Relations and Department of Health & Family Welfare, at Government CPC Polytechnic College premises here on Friday.

To build an addiction-free society, one should avoid toxic substances and curtail the usage of cell phones, social media and others, added Sait.

“The matchbox if struck without any wisdom sparks fire. It is easy to advise others, but difficult to practice the same. Hence, one should be cautious at every step,” said Sait.

It is important to understand the purpose of birth and the responsibilities that follow. Better one should stay away from those considered harmful to the society, without succumbing to the lure of deriving instant pleasure and move ahead with a clear understanding of good and bad.

The uncontrolled usage of cell phones is also an addiction. The students have to specially focus on their education. Moreover, one should ignore the mindset of solely bringing changes in the society, but have to imbibe good qualities to build a better and able society.

District Surveillance Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraj sang paeans of Dr. Mahanta Shivayogi Swamiji, who went to the devotees, with an appeal to shed addictions and created awareness among them.

The Swamiji had dedicated his life to build an addition-free society and hence, the Swamiji’s birth anniversary is celebrated as Addiction-Free Day.

Psychiatrist Dr. M.S. Manjushree explained about how addiction affects both physical and mental health.

“The drugs affect brain and nervous system. The urge to consume tobacco products, alcohol, ganja, heroin, cocaine and other drugs, at the coercion of friends, later turn into an addiction that spoils the life. The Health and Family Welfare Department identifies those addicted and subjects to counselling, before treating them. One should not fear over availing the treatment, as total secrecy will be maintained in this regard. The treatment is also provided through the aid of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) also,” said Dr. Manjushree.