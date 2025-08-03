‘Devaraj Urs Multipurpose Stadium to be upgraded by Dasara’

August 3, 2025

Mysuru: District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa has instructed officials to submit a proposal to the State Government to upgrade D. Devaraj Urs Multipurpose Stadium (Wrestling Arena) attached to Dasara Exhibition Grounds.

Dr. Mahadevappa, who inspected the stadium recently, said that Devaraj Urs Multipurpose Stadium, apart from hosting Dasara Wrestling Tournament every year, is also a venue for other wrestling tournaments held throughout the year.

“It is important to provide necessary infrastructure such as the roof, gallery for audience among others. Former Mayor D. Dhruvakumar and wrestlers had also requested Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to upgrade the Stadium. The inspection of the Stadium was held based on the instructions of the CM,” he added.

He also added that the Deputy Commissioner had been instructed to submit a proposal to the State Government at the earliest and the funds would be released immediately to ensure the works at the Stadium were completed prior to the inauguration of this year’s Dasara festivities.

Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman Ayub Khan, former Chairman R. Murthy, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy and Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl. SP) Nagesh were present.