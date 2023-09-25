Mass immersion of Ganesha idols
News

Mass immersion of Ganesha idols

September 25, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The city reverberated with joy and devotion as the grand mass ‘Ganesha Visarjana Mahotsava’ took place last evening.

This year’s event was meticulously organised, drawing in thousands of enthusiastic participants and onlookers. The colourful procession of Ganesha idols commenced with a puja led by Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji at Veeranagere Sri Ganapathi Temple.

The procession, with over 30 Ganesha idols, began at 3.10 pm from Veeranagere and passed through Ashoka Road and Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple.

While some youths carried the Ganesha idols on their shoulders many idols were mounted on vehicles. The entire route was adorned with banners and buntings, and the Police ensured tight security throughout the idol immersion procession.

The highlight of this year’s procession was the inclusion of special Ganesha idols crafted using the sacred waters of seven holy rivers and soil from 21 significant places in Hinduism. This symbolised the profound connection between nature and spirituality and was prominently placed at Madhava Krupa.

Another procession from Madhava Krupa on JLB Road continued its journey through the city, attracting passersby. The grand procession culminated near Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple after covering JLB Road, Ramaswamy Circle, Chamaraja Double Road, Gun House Circle via Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle.

Following a public meeting in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, the procession passed through Gandhi Square, Sayyaji Rao Road, Chikka Gadiyara, Devaraj Urs Road, JLB Road, among others. The idols were later immersed at Cauvery river in Srirangapatna.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, Mayor Shivakumar, former Mayor Sandesh Swamy, Lohith Raje Urs of Hindu Jagarana Vedike, Sanjay, Giridhar, S. Murali and Sampath were present on the occasion.

