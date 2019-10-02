Mass Yoga, Surya Namaskara marks ‘Yoga Sambhrama’ at Palace
October 2, 2019

Mysuru: As part of the ongoing Dasara festival, the Yoga Dasara Sub-Committee had organised ‘Yoga Sambhrama: Mass Yoga and Surya Namaskara’ at Palace premises in city this morning.

MLA S.A. Ramdas launched the yoga event and offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Over 2,000 yoga enthusiasts participated in the event including students of Yoga Federation of Mysuru, Patanjali Yoga Shikshana Samiti and various other yoga schools along with employees of AYUSH, District Employment Exchange and Dept. of Survey and Land Records.

The event was held in the presence of Religious Gurus including Rev. Father Johnson Paul of Yesu Krupalaya, Church of South India; Founder Chairman and Principal of Imam Sajjad Educational Trust Moulana Syed Mohamed Abbas Sajjadi and Jain monks Ajit Chandra Sagar and Chandraprabha        Chandra Sagar. 

Yoga Dasara Sub-Committee President Anil Thomas, Vice-President N. Raghavendra, Mahavir Jain, Hema Nandish, Srihari of GSS, and others were present.

