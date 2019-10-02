State-level Dasara Yoga Contest Begins
October 2, 2019

Mysuru:  The State-level Dasara Yoga competition organised by Yoga Dasara Sub-Committee as part of Dasara festivities, began at P. Kalingarao Auditorium in Dasara Exhibition premises here this morning.

The day-long event was inaugurated by Yoga Dasara Sub-Committee President Anil Thomas. About 1,000 Yoga practitioners from across the State are taking part in this contest, which is being held under 18 categories, 9 each for men and women, based on their age group separately.

The categories are 8-11 years, 11-14 years, 14-18 years, 18-25 years, 25-35 years, 35-45 years, 45-60 years and Above 60 years and specially abled persons. 

First prize winners will receive Rs.2,000 while second and third place winners will receive Rs.1,500 and Rs.1,000 and fourth, fifth and six place winners will receive participation certificate.

Participants from Shiraguppi of Dharwad

Among the yoga enthusiasts taking part in the event from all across the State included students of Swami Vivekananda Yoga and Mallakamba Training Institute of Shiraguppi of Dharwad. Along with their coach Shivayogi Viraktamath, a team of young yoga and mallakamba buffs, who have participated in national and international yoga competitions are taking part in today’s event, felt exited for being part of Dasara festival in Mysuru. 

Belong to poor and low-income families, these student contestants including 22-year-old Jyothi, 17-year-old Pooja Talwar, 11-year-old Shivanand Kundagola, 8-year-old Varun Kuratti, 10-year-old Lohith Kumar, 17-year-old Rathna Morabad and her 19-year-old elder sister Savita Morabad, 9-year-old Rathna Sangotti and 12-year-old Radha Alavanda are mastering mallakamba along with yoga and felt ecstatic about being in Mysuru Dasara.

