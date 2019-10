October 2, 2019

Mysuru: The overnight rain in city turned the entire JK Grounds slushy and it was worsened by movement of vehicles. Mathsya Mela, Agri expo and Raitha Dasara events were lined up at this venue and people were found struggling to reach the place. A good number of visitors preferred to skip the event resulting in less crowd.

While the Fish and Agri expos are continued at this venue, Raitha Dasara sports scheduled to be held at the grounds this morning was shifted to Oval Grounds.