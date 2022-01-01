January 1, 2022

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished joy and good health to people on the first day of the new year today. “May we keep scaling new heights of progress and prosperity, and work even harder to fulfil the dreams of our great freedom fighters,” the Prime Minister said in his first tweet of 2022.

PM Modi also shared a clip of the recent episode of “Mann ki Baat”, his monthly radio broadcast, in which he urged people to “think big, dream big, and dedicate” themselves to take the country to new heights of development and make 2022 a golden page in building new India.

“Our dreams will not be limited to us, our dreams should be related to the development of our society and nation,” Modi had said during the radio address. He added, “We have to take the country to new heights of development that’s why we have to use our resources. This is in one way, a mantra for self-reliant India.”

Only by properly using our resources will we be able to recognise the strength of the local and make our country be self-reliant, he is heard saying in the audio clip, as he asks the people to “take a pledge to think big, dream big, and dedicate ourselves to achieving them.”

Our progress will open avenues to the country's progress and for this we have to start from today itself without wasting any moment and particle," Modi said.