Mayor election case: Hearing adjourned to Mar. 16

Mysuru:  Regional Commissioner (RC) Shivayogi C. Kalasad yesterday postponed the hearing of the case against Mayor B. Bhagyavathi, who was charged with indulging in anti-party activities during the Mayoral election, to Mar. 16.

As the Mayor remained absent for the proceedings, the RC  deferred the case. It may be mentioned that Bhagyavathi, a Corporator, won the polls with the support of the JD(S) and the BJP during the Mayoral election.

Following the elections, the Congress party expelled Bhagyavathi. City Congress President R. Murthy and Congress Corporator K.C. Shoukath Pasha had approached the RC’s Court, demanding disqualification of Bhagyavathi as Corporator for anti-party activities.

In their representation to the RC, the Congress party members have demanded the disqualification of Bhagyavathi and declare that Bhagyavathi became the Mayor through illegal means. They also appealed to the RC to stay the Mayoral election results. The RC had asked the Mayor to be present for a probe on Mar. 9 at 3 pm.

The Mayor had asked the RC to grant her some more time and she conveyed the same to the RC through her advocate. Granting the request, the RC will now hear the case on Mar. 16.

 

March 10, 2018

