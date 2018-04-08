Mayor invited to New Hampshire to promote health, yoga tourism

Mysuru: Mayor B. Bhagyavathi has been invited to Nashua City in New Hampshire, USA and her counterpart John Donchess is likely to visit Mysuru to promote it as health tourism and yoga destination.

NIMHANS Director Prof. B.N. Gangadhar is also actively involved in this, with the active participation of Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI).

This decision to enhance the relationship between the two cities was taken at an interaction between Latha Mangipudi, Local Representative (MLA), USA, her husband Krishna Mangipudi and the Mayor at the MCCI premises on Devaraj Urs Road, here recently.

Three meetings via video conference have been held with both City Mayors along with the New Hampshire Senator and the Corporators participating in it. MCCI member Rtn. R. Krishna along with Latha Mangipudi is coordinating the Sister-City concept meetings.

A team from Nashua had visited the city in Jan. 2017 and this was followed by a study tour of Mysuru Zoo by Boston Zookeeper Anne Knopp. The zoo-keepers from Mysuru Zoo will reciprocate the visit to Boston Zoo soon.

Entrepreneurs Forum of Mysuru and Nashua has also been formed, according to a press release from MCCI.