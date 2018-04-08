State Govt. staff demand medical treatment free of charges

Mysuru: The Central Service (Medical Attendance) C.S. (MA) Rules 1944 that is applicable to Central Government employees for reimbursement of medical expenditure incurred for in-patient treatment in a hospital is also applicable to the staff officers, pensioners and their families of Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and they are entitled to treatment free of charges.

However, the Regional PF Commissioner (RPFC) did not implement the judgement of the Supreme Court, wherein the SC had upheld the applicability of the CS(MA) Rules 1944 relying upon the judgment of the Karnataka High Court dated November 30, 2015.

Some pensioners had approached the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) and High Court of Karnataka had upheld the CS(MA) and disallowed amount was reimbursed. But the Regional Provident Commissioner restricted the claims of re-imbursement and disallowed huge amount without due notice to the beneficiaries and kept them in the dark.

The Appellant and President, Karnataka EPF Pensioners Association H.S. Sadashiva has sought information pertaining to the period 1.4.2012 to 31.3.2017, as to who claimed re-imbursement.

In a press release, Sadashiva said that CPIO (Central Provident Information Officer) and RPFC replied and provided names and not the particulars such as name of the hospital, date of admission and date of discharge, amount, claimed amount disallowed and under what provision of law it disallowed.

The Appellant submitted an appeal before the Central Information Commissioner which directed the CPIO to provide complete information within 30 days, Sadashiva said in the release.