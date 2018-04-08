Salman Khan granted bail

Jodhpur: An Upper Court on Saturday has granted bail to Bollywood actor Salman Khan, 48 hours after a Trial Court convicted him for poaching two Blackbucks in 1998 and sentenced him to five-year imprisonment.

The Court directed Salman Khan not to leave the country without its permission and submit a personal bond of Rs. 50,000 and two sureties of Rs. 25,000 each for the bail.

The bail order from the Court reached the Jodhpur Central Jail at 4.55pm. Salman soon emerged from its premises at 5.35 pm and was quickly escorted by his body guards to a car that drove him straight to the airport, from where the actor flew back to Mumbai in a chartered plane. Hundreds of fans who had gathered outside the Central Jail erupted in joy on seeing Salman emerge out of the prison gates.

The Jodhpur District and Sessions Court, which suspended the sentence, will now hear the 52-year-old actor’s appeal against his conviction on May 7. Salman will have to be present in Court during the hearing of the appeal or will have to move an application seeking exemption from personal appearance.