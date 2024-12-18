MCC cuts tree branches on Dewan’s Road for commuter safety
December 18, 2024

Mysuru:  In a swift operation this morning, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) cut the branches of a dried out tree on Dewan’s road in the city. The branches of the tree in the compound of Government Veterinary Hospital, were spread towards the footpath.

Members of Abhaya staff attached to MCC, equipped with ropes, mechanical saws, cutters and others, axed the dry branches to prevent them from falling on unsuspecting motorists and pedestrians, who commute on the busy road.

The road was declared one-way for some time, diverting the vehicles, before the operation started and was cleared for regular vehicular movement after it was over.

Devaraja Traffic Police personnel assisted the MCC staff in completing the operation.

It may be recalled here that, recently the dried out branches of a tree fell on three cars injuring two and one among them seriously, apart from damaging the cars.

Today’s operation by MCC is a fall out of that incident, it is said.

