MCC Office roof leak: Repair works begin

December 18, 2024

Mysuru: The repair works of the roof of heritage Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Main Office building on Sayyaji Rao Road in the city have begun.

The works have been taken up at an estimated cost of Rs. 80 lakh, with the work order issued to Ashok Kumar, the successful bidder. The six months deadline has been given to complete the works, as per the conditions laid down in the tender agreement.

The lime mortar has been procured from Jodhpur and is being mixed with other materials to prepare the concrete in a machine.

The preparations have been made to repair the roof without ignoring its heritage significance, with the help of expert masons.

The upper layer of the roof will be removed and replaced with the concrete prepared using a mix of lime mortar.

To facilitate the flow of rain water, the holes will be made and the pipes will be fixed to the walls to allow the water to flow down, explained Contractor Ashok Kumar.

MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff, who inspected the repair works, instructed the contractor to ensure quality in the work and complete it within the deadline.

Once the roof is repaired, it will last for another 20 to 30 years, without any further complaints, adding to the conservation works of the heritage structure.

Following heavy rains in the recent months, MCC roof had started leaking leading to seepage of water through the walls, affecting the functioning of offices in the first floor of the building.

After seeking the approval of Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, the MCC had prepared an estimate to take up the repair works and had completed the tender process to start the works.