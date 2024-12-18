15-hour record Assembly proceedings at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha

December 18, 2024

Belagavi: The ongoing winter session of the State Legislature at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha (SVS) in Belagavi, set a new record on Monday, with the session witnessing a record 15-hour proceedings.

The session, which commenced at 10.40 am on Dec. 16, went on till 1 am midnight, thus creating an almost 15-hour record of proceedings.

Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader said that ,as many as 8 key Bills were presented and passed on a single day on Monday, which witnessed a 15-hour record duration of proceedings.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda who was at the mike at 11 pm, proposed the Speaker to continue the proceedings further, when he was supported by some of his fellow cabinet colleagues and other members of the House.

Khader readily agreed to the proposal and sought the co-operation of the legislators, following which the proceedings continued, thus enabling a few other members of the House to talk. Subsequently, the session continued well past midnight, before ending at 1 am.

PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi termed the record duration of proceedings as a special moment for the State Legislature.

The session is scheduled to close tomorrow (Dec. 19), a day ahead of the earlier schedule of Dec. 20, on account of the 3-day Akhila Bharatha Kannada Sahitya Sammelana beginning at Mandya from Dec. 20.