MCC distributes medicines to special children
News

MCC distributes medicines to special children

May 16, 2020

Donates Rs.1.15 lakh worth hearing aid to hearing-impaired girl

Mysore/Mysuru: Over 50 special children were distributed with free medicines by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and Corporator M.V. Ramprasad at Arunodaya School for Special Children in Chamundipuram here yesterday.

MCC Additional Commissioner N.M. Shashikumar distributed the medicines to special children from Vidyaranyapuram, Chamundipuram, Kanakagiri, Gundurao Nagar, Gowrishankar Nagar, Agrahara and other areas.

Also, on the occasion, a hearing-impaired girl by name Bhargavi was provided with a hearing aid worth Rs.1.15 lakh.

Corporator M.V. Ramprasad, leaders C. Sandeep, Shivu, Tulasi, Mamatha, Neela, Arpitha and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching