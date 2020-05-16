MCC distributes medicines to special children

May 16, 2020

Donates Rs.1.15 lakh worth hearing aid to hearing-impaired girl

Mysore/Mysuru: Over 50 special children were distributed with free medicines by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and Corporator M.V. Ramprasad at Arunodaya School for Special Children in Chamundipuram here yesterday.

MCC Additional Commissioner N.M. Shashikumar distributed the medicines to special children from Vidyaranyapuram, Chamundipuram, Kanakagiri, Gundurao Nagar, Gowrishankar Nagar, Agrahara and other areas.

Also, on the occasion, a hearing-impaired girl by name Bhargavi was provided with a hearing aid worth Rs.1.15 lakh.

Corporator M.V. Ramprasad, leaders C. Sandeep, Shivu, Tulasi, Mamatha, Neela, Arpitha and others were present.