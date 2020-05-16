Actor-Producer Shruti Naidu extends special thanks to Police Force

May 16, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Police Force has been on the forefront of the fight against the Coronavirus along with doctors and medical staff. Actor-Producer Shruti Naidu paid them a unique tribute recently. A specially designed silver coin placed in a commemorative box was handed over to 90 staff and Policemen of Kuvempunagar Police Station in Mysuru by her. Each of the silver coin weighs 20 grams.

The coins were handed over to the Police in the presence of Assistant Commissioner of Police Poornachandra Tejaswi and Police Inspector G.C. Raju.

Shruti Naidu said that it was her tribute to the Corona Warriors. “I have watched these Policemen everyday doing their duty out in the sun. It is a tough job to control people during such a situation. I have seen them pleading with people, trying to convince them and sometimes even have to shout at wrongdoers. At the end of the day, they are at the receiving end as people throw their frustrations on them. Police all over are enduring this every day for the last two months only to protect us. I felt it was not enough to just say thank you to them in an online post or message. This is a gift to them on behalf of all people,” she said.

The efforts of Mysuru DC Abhiram Sankar and City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta were also hailed by Shruti Naidu.

Shruti has been on the forefront of providing succour to those troubled during this pandemic. Recently she had provided food kits to tribal families in three villages. Her ‘Mysuru Mirchi’ restaurant in city has also been playing a role in these efforts.